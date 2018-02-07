7 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Interclube Prepare for Girabola's Inaugural Round

Luanda — After ending a pre-competition programme in the central Benguela Province, Interclube held last Tuesday a closed-door training session to get tuned up for the inaugural round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018).

The Interclube squad - who have been doing the final touch ups since Monday in their home, 22 de Junho Stadium, in Luanda, under the management of Portuguese coach Paulo Torres - will face on Sunday in Girabola's inaugural round the Desportivo da Huíla team, a game scheduled to happen in the home of the latter, Lubango City, capital of the southern Huila Province.

On January 04, the club's board presented the football squad for the 2018 season, in which it highlighted the acquisition of the striker Kaporal (from 1º de Maio team) and who was the second best scorer of last season, the skipper Rui (from 1º de Maio as well), and skipper Landu, who was acquired from Recreativo do Libolo.

Interclube also hired a new assistant coach, the experienced Alberto Cardeau.

In Girabola2017, Interclube finished in the fifth position with 48 points.

The 2017 championship was won by 1º de Agosto, with 65 points.

Interclube, who have won the Girabola twice, have the objective to end up in the top three positions of Girabola2018.

