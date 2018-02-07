Nigeria: Ogtan Harps On Research, Development in Oil Sector

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), has emphasized the need to promote Research and Development in the oil and gas sector.

The President of the association, Mayowa Afe, who disclosed this recently at a news conference in Lagos, said research funds running into millions of dollars are set aside by oil majors annually for R&D, but are diverted because tertiary institutions in the country are ill prepared for such tasks.

According to him, the association is exploring ways by which Nigerian institutions and the oil industry can collaborate particularly in the area of Research and Development (R&D).

He also unveiled plans by the association to hold an education summit in Lagos, to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the oil and gas industry and tertiary institutions.

The theme of the conference, "Sustaining Nigerian Content through Quality Education and Training: Challenges and Prospects," Afe said, would offer the association a chance to diagnose real problems before solutions can be offered. "This is the only way the Nigerian content development can be sustained," he added.

He also said there is a need for a review of curriculum to meet contemporary needs, because the university curriculum doesn't meet the practical needs of the industry.

The Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Austine Ogu, also remarked that if the objective of the conference is achieved, more in-country trainings would open employment opportunities as well as address capital flight in that regards.

The one day conference will be chaired by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, under whom the first indigenisation law was signed in 1969.

Other stakeholders expected include the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; the Minister of Energy Ghana, Boakye Agyarko; Nigerian University Commission, (NUC); Vice Chancellors of universities; National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and a host of others.

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) was formed with the support of the Nigerian Content Division of the Nigerian National.