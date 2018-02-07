Nigeria: We Will Deliver Egina FPSO Ahead of Schedule - Ladol Boss

The Chairman, Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), Ladi Jadesimi, has expressed the company's readiness to deliver the $3.8 billion Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel ahead of the scheduled period slated for six months.

Jadesimi, who expressed optimism that Total's FPSO has given opportunity to the nation to further grow its human capital and improve in technological know-how has opened more doors of opportunities for engineering and fabrication.

The Ladol boss said works have commenced immediately after the arrival of Egina at LADOL Free Trade Zone, Tarkwa Bay, Lagos, and he his optimistic that the project would be completed ahead of schedule.

"The FPSO has been here for a couple of weeks, we are now at the preliminary stages of lifting the modules on the vessel. Total and its partners are monitoring are the integration process. The expectation of Total is to get it completed within six months. We are ready to integrate the FPSO ahead of time schedule," he said.

Jadesimi said the six topside modules to be integrated on the FPSO in Nigeria had been fabricated and ready for integration about three months before the vessel arrives Nigeria.

The Egina FPSO has a storage capacity of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil and a daily production of 108,000 barrels per day capacity. It is 35 meter high, 330 meters long, with a flare boom that is 100 meters high just as it has capacity to accommodate 200 people at a time.

The Ladol boss said the Logistic base is ready to handle more project of that magnitude and others such as; ship and rigs repairs, emphasizing that Ladol provides a one-stop-shop for multinational industrial and oil and gas companies operating in West Africa.

However, he said Ladol was licensed by Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and all its operations were based on legal clear regulatory platform, urging the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) to steer clear of the territory.

Jadesimi said: "Ladol was licensed by NEPZA as industrial free zone and all our programmes and investments were based on clear regulatory platform. There is another free zone authority named OGFZA. As the law stands now, that Authority was set up for two things: To take care of Onne and Onne alone; and also to do with import and export of oil and gas.

Clearly, these guys are not doing anything like that, but importantly is that OGFZA has been attempting to interlope on the activities of NEPZA rather than focusing on their own statutory objectives. They should not interfere in other free zones set up by a separate authority that have been investing for decades with active support of NEPZA," he said.

Jadesimi lauded the presidency and the Nigerian Ports Authority for giving a level playing field for operators to grown Nigerian capacity and aid technology transfer.