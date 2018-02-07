7 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Xinhua News Agency Team Visits the Guardian

Tagged:

Related Topics

A delegation of China's Xinhua News Agency yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Abuja office of The Guardian newspaper.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Wang Jida, General Manager, Xinhua News Agency, said the China news medium is interested in professional partnership with The Guardian in the area of news and information sharing.

He commended the newspaper for its strength, describing the paper as the strongest and leading newspaper in Nigeria. "I like the quality, colours and professionalism of The Guardian.

The printing quality of the paper is very good, the design is awesome and it speaks for Nigerians. That is why China needs collaboration with a local newspaper like The Guardian."

Jida maintained that the Xinhua News Agency has established 20 bureaus in Sub-Sahara region of Africa, including its offices located in Abuja and Lagos, and two in South Africa adding "the agency pays more attention to Nigeria, that is why we have to set up two offices here in the country".

Abuja Bureau Chief of Xinhua News Agency, Baoping Zhang, stressed the need for Nigeria to partner with China in training, saying that Nigeria stands to gain a lot from China in terms of technological advancement. According to Zhang, the media is the leader of any country. He, therefore, urged media practitioners to be fair when reporting events, especially when it comes to inter-ethnic crisis and cases of insurgency.

Responding, Abuja Bureau Chief of The Guardian, Mr. Igho Akeregha, assured the visitors of the management's support and cooperation in considering the partnership, which he said, will be mutually beneficial to the two organisations.

He advised the agency to be proactive and focus more on news that directly affect Nigerians and the communities they live in.

Nigeria

New Leaders Revive Process to Improve Governance, But More Work Needed

In the Americas, when a young Latina girl turns 15, she celebrates her fiesta de quinceañera , a coming of age… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.