A senior Somal military officer was assassinated in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning, the fourth killing in the city in less than 24 hours.

Lieutenant Farhan Hussein Barkhadle was shot dead by pistol-wielding militants near former Gaheyr University compound in Mogadishu in the early hours of the morning.

Witnesses said the killers fled the crime scene on foot before Police arrived.

Al Shabaab has immediately claimed the responsibility for the murder of late Barkhadle, who was operating at Villa Baidoa military base in Mogadishu.

Last night, at least three people, including soldiers were killed in the same area by gunmen believed to be Al Shabaab members.