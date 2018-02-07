7 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Attacks Main Police Station in Bosaso, 5 Injured

Al Shabaab said it has launched a large overnight attack on the main Police Station in the northeastern port city of Bosaso, the regional capital of Bari province under Puntland state.

Witnesses say the Al Shabaab attackers used grenades and small arms fire to stormed the Police outpost, before engaging in an hour-long gunfight with the officers.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it wounded at least 5 officers, including the deputy commander of the station who sustained gunshot injuries on the leg.

Meanwhile, the local authorities said the attack was repulsed after the Police forces received reinforcements from the nearby station who helped ward off the attackers.

