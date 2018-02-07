Africa: Al-Sanosi Meets NEPAD's Deputy General Supervisor

In the Americas, when a young Latina girl turns 15, she celebrates her fiesta de quinceañera , a coming of age… Read more »

The meeting tackled works of NEPAD and the African Peer Review Mechanism. Dr Al-Berair underscored that Sudan report presented by President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir during the 26 AU session was unanimously approved. He indicated that Sudan has joined the Mechanism representing East Africa.

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Shiekh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi met in the Republican Palace Wednesday with the New Partnership For Africa Development(NEPAD) Deputy General Supervisor , Dr Abdul-Malik Al-Berair in the presence of Ambassador Hssan Issa , the advisor at NEPAD.

