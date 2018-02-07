Sudan: President of the Republic Arrived Red Sea State

Port Sudan — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir arrived in the Red Sea State on a two-day visit to take part in closing sessions of the 11 Tourism and Shopping Festival and inaugurate a number of service projects in the State.

The President will address the closing session of the Festival at Port Sudan Stadium in the first day and will launch a number of projects implemented by the Zakat Chamber in the s3econd day of the visit.

The President was received at Port Sudan International Airport by Governor of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid and members of his government , and a number of leaders of political and executive work as well as military commanders.