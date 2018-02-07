7 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Arrived Red Sea State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir arrived in the Red Sea State on a two-day visit to take part in closing sessions of the 11 Tourism and Shopping Festival and inaugurate a number of service projects in the State.

The President will address the closing session of the Festival at Port Sudan Stadium in the first day and will launch a number of projects implemented by the Zakat Chamber in the s3econd day of the visit.

The President was received at Port Sudan International Airport by Governor of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid and members of his government , and a number of leaders of political and executive work as well as military commanders.

Sudan

New Leaders Revive Process to Improve Governance, But More Work Needed

In the Americas, when a young Latina girl turns 15, she celebrates her fiesta de quinceañera , a coming of age… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.