Sudan: Mahmoud - Government Is Keen to Reach Peace Agreement With SPLM-N Via Negotiations

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic and Head of Government delegation for negotiations on the Two Areas , Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has underscored the Government keenness to reach peace deal with SPLM-N through negotiations for achievibng lasting peace in the country.

He discussed during meeting with British Ambassador to Sudan Michel Aron at the Natioanl Congress Head Office in Khartoum, the outcome of recent round of negotiations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Aron said in Press statements that the Assistant of the President affirmed to him that consultation with AUHIP led by Thabo Mbeki will continue within framework of the Government desire to reach peace.

He added that he was briefed on the economic situations and the government efforts to address the economic situations.

The British Ambassador added that his meeting with Assistant of the Republic came within framework of expiry of his assignment in Sudan , expressing appreciation to cooperation he found during his work in Sudan at official and popular levels.