Egypt: Ghandour and Atta to Visit Egypt Wednesday

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour and Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), Lt Gen. Mohamed Atta will start Wednesday a two -day official visit to Egypt.

Prof. Ghandour and Lt. Gen. Atta will meet with their Egyptian counterparts and hold a series of meetings on putting a roadmap for addressing all files and issues concerning relations between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareb -All Al-Khidir said the visit comes one of fruit of directives of the bilateral summit between Presidents Al-Bashir and Al-Sisi on the sideline of the 3th African Union in Addis Ababa.