7 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Ghandour and Atta to Visit Egypt Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour and Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), Lt Gen. Mohamed Atta will start Wednesday a two -day official visit to Egypt.

Prof. Ghandour and Lt. Gen. Atta will meet with their Egyptian counterparts and hold a series of meetings on putting a roadmap for addressing all files and issues concerning relations between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareb -All Al-Khidir said the visit comes one of fruit of directives of the bilateral summit between Presidents Al-Bashir and Al-Sisi on the sideline of the 3th African Union in Addis Ababa.

Egypt

Army Dismisses Claims of New York Times - 'Egyptian Army, Police Are Fighting Terrorism in North Sinai On Their Own'

Army Spokesman Tamer El-Refa'i dismissed on Sunday 4/2/2018 a New York Times report alleging Egyptian approval of… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.