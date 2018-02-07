7 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh1bn Road Projects to Start in Songwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephano Simbeye

Sh1.08-billion infrastructure projects will be implemented in Songwe Region.

They include the construction of nine roads, 10 bridges and 18 culverts.

The regional authorities and the Tanzania Rural Roads Agency (Tarura) have signed an agreement to that effect.

Speaking during a ceremony to ink the deal on Tuesday, February 6, Songwe Regional Commissioner Chiku Galawa challenged Tarura to ensure quality in projects.

"A notion that only urban people are entitled to better infrastructure than rural people is outdated. Rural dwellers need good roads to stimulate economic development in their areas," she said.

She directed that a specific livestock passage should be designed to reduce roads from being damaged.

Tarura regional coordinator Ernest Mgeni said the agency had received 104 applications from contractors to undertake the projects since tenders were announced on November 13, 2017.

"Contractors will start implementing the projects 14 days after signing the contracts. Some roads will be built in four months and others will be completed in three months."

According to the Tarura manager in Mbozi District, Mr Naftali Chaula, roads that will be upgraded with their lengths in brackets are Tacri-Ilembo (2km), Ukinga -CCM (1.5km), Ilasi -Ilolo Secondary (2km), Lutheran- Sifika (1.3km), Ilolo-Ndolezi (2km) and Ihanda-Gharani (600m).

Mbozi District Commissioner John Palingo called upon contractors to do their job professionally and patriotically.

Tanzania

Two Few Households Have Enough Mosquito Nets

Tanzania has taken big steps to get rid of Malaria in recent years, but it's still an everyday threat in many areas. For… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.