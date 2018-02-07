Sh1.08-billion infrastructure projects will be implemented in Songwe Region.

They include the construction of nine roads, 10 bridges and 18 culverts.

The regional authorities and the Tanzania Rural Roads Agency (Tarura) have signed an agreement to that effect.

Speaking during a ceremony to ink the deal on Tuesday, February 6, Songwe Regional Commissioner Chiku Galawa challenged Tarura to ensure quality in projects.

"A notion that only urban people are entitled to better infrastructure than rural people is outdated. Rural dwellers need good roads to stimulate economic development in their areas," she said.

She directed that a specific livestock passage should be designed to reduce roads from being damaged.

Tarura regional coordinator Ernest Mgeni said the agency had received 104 applications from contractors to undertake the projects since tenders were announced on November 13, 2017.

"Contractors will start implementing the projects 14 days after signing the contracts. Some roads will be built in four months and others will be completed in three months."

According to the Tarura manager in Mbozi District, Mr Naftali Chaula, roads that will be upgraded with their lengths in brackets are Tacri-Ilembo (2km), Ukinga -CCM (1.5km), Ilasi -Ilolo Secondary (2km), Lutheran- Sifika (1.3km), Ilolo-Ndolezi (2km) and Ihanda-Gharani (600m).

Mbozi District Commissioner John Palingo called upon contractors to do their job professionally and patriotically.