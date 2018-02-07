Tanzania: Govt Plans to Build 7 More Flyovers in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — The government plans to construct seven more flyovers in the city.

The aim is to decongest Dar es Salaam.

The government chief spokesman, Dr Hassan Abbasi, told journalists here on Wednesday, February 7, that the new projects would be undertaken at the junctions of Chang'ombe, Uhasibu, Kamata, Morocco, Mwenge, Tabata and Magomeni.

According to him, feasibility studies for the projects have started and will be completed mid this year.

"They will ease transportation in the city and stimulate other economic activities," said Dr Abbasi, who is also the Information Services director.

Similar projects are taking place at the Tazara area and Ubungo.