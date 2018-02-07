Photo: The Herald

ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira (file photo).

A Harare businessman Tuesday demanded that Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira should be arrested for damaging his property after he refused to bribe him (Supa) for winning a contract.

Agripa Masiyakurima, popularly known as Bopela, who is a star witness in a case in which XCMG Pvt Ltd employees are being charged with unlawful entry and malicious damage to property, told court that Mandiwanzira should be an accused in this case.

XCMG Pvt Ltd is owned by Mandiwanzira.

He said he will not give evidence if the minister is not arrested for conniving with his employees Charles Mtetwa, 34, and Tapiwa Garapo, 46, who are already on remand.

"After I won the contract to construct 100 base stations Mandiwanzira demanded 40% of the proceeds which was $3, 7 million but I refused and he began hating me from that moment. He is the one who sent his employees to destroy my property as such he should be the third accused in this case," he said.

Magistrate Tilda Mazhande said Bopela should go through prosecutors if he wanted the minister to be arrested.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo said the state will respond to the issue on Friday.

Mtetwa and Garapo allegedly sneaked into Bopela's workplace on January 11 this year and damaged a crane machine worth$450 000 which was inside.

Court heard that the two were caught dismantling the machine and when they were questioned they said that they had been sent by their superiors.

Bopela's company, Bopela Group, has been at the centre of NetOne controversy and alleged looting at the parastatal which led to the expulsion of Reward Kangai who was CEO at the state owned firm.

Kangai is answering to criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly awarded contracts for base stations construction to Bopela and his other close acquaintances.

According to court papers, sometime in 2014, Kangai corruptly sanctioned payment of rentals in advance to four landlords who are alleged to be his relatives without board authorization and approval.

He allegedly showed favour to Bopela family and paid them $10 500 in advance covering a period of 21 months.

Kangai also allegedly approved a loan of $80 000 to Bopela Group Pvt Ltd without board approval.

Other seven companies also benefited after he handpicked them on various projects.