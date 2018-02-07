Two ZBC senior reporters have declared their interest in representing Zanu PF in rural Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central province in this year's general election expected in few months.

Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba have both gone on leave to prepare their campaign strategies.

The two will battle in out in primary elections with the ruling party's youth national political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, and businessman James Makamba.

Mount Darwin South was last represented in parliament by former Zanu PF national political commissar and cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere whose whereabouts are unknown since the military coup last November.

Contacted for comment, Munengwa said of all the people in the race to represent the constituency, his chances were high.

"It's a walk over," said Munengwa.

Neshamba also confirmed that he will contest and chose not to share much, keeping his cards close to his chest.

It has been difficult to get hold of Makamba but his close ally told this publication that the ground work has already begun in the constituency and the official announcement is "coming soon".

Makamba returned to the country after more than 10 years in self-imposed exile.

Tsenengamu said when the right time comes he will announce his position but said his interest is in the constituency.

"But as youth leadership we have agreed that whenever there is a youth contesting for a seat, we are going to rally behind him or her in full force, but if our youth candidate is defeated during the primary elections, we will rally behind the winner so that the party wins," he said.

Recently, Zanu PF ordered aspiring candidates to stop campaigning as they were fuelling division within the party but to wait for primary election guidelines and candidates selection criteria.