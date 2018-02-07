Angola: President Sacks Ambassadors

Luanda — The head of State João Lourenço Wednesday fired nine Angolan Ambassadors and the provincial governor of Bengo, according to Civil Affairs Office of the President of Republic.

The president sacked Angolan Ambassadors to the United Nations at Botswana, Japan, Kenya, Belgium, France, China, Austria and to the United Nations Office at Geneva and International Organisations.

LIST OF SACKED AMBASSADORS:

1. ISMAEL GASPAR MARTINS, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the United Nations;

2. JOSÉ AGOSTINHO NETO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola

to Botswana;

3. JOÃO VAHEKENI, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Angola to Japan;

4. VIRGÍLIO MARQUES DE FARIA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Kenya;

5. MARIA ELIZABETH SIMBRÃO DE CARVALHO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Belgium.

6. MIGUEL COSTA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to France;

7. JOÃO GARCIA BIRES, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to China;

8. MARIA DE JESUS DOS REIS FERREIRA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Austria;

9. APOLINÁRIO JORGE CORREIA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the United Nations Office at Geneva and International Organisations.

The President of the Republic also dismissed the Governor of Bengo Province, JOÃO BERNARDO DE MIRANDA.

BELOW IS A FULL LIST OF THE APPOINTEES:

- JOÃO BERNARDO DE MIRANDA was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to France;

- GEORGES REBELO PINTO CHICOTI, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Permanent Representative to the European Union;

- JOÃO SALVADOR DOS SANTOS NETO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to China;

- JOAQUIM DUARTE POMBO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to São Tomé and Príncipe;

- MARGARIDA ROSA DA SILVA IZATA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the United Nations Offices and other international organisations in Geneva;

- MARIA FILOMENA LOBÃO TELO DELGADO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to South Africa;

- MARIA DE JESUS ??DOS REIS FERREIRA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York;

- JOSÉ LUÍS DE MATOS AGOSTINHO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Spain;

- BEATRIZ ANTÓNIA MANUEL DE MORAIS, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Botswana;

- SYANGA KIVUILA SAMUEL ABÍLIO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi.

Finally, the President of Republic appointed DOMINGOS GUILHERME as interim governor of the northern Bengo province.

Domingos Guilherme is Deputy Governor of Bengo province for Technical and Infrastructure Services.

