7 February 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Appointed MDC Alliance Acting President

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has appointed one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of both the party and the alliance.

In a statement by the opposition party, Chamisa will continue in his assigned duty as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance.

"President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President's return.

"This is in light of the President's absence and that of the two other Vice Presidents who are both in South Africa. VP Chamisa also continues in his assigned duties as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance," reads the statement.

Morgan Tsvangirai, 65, a former Zimbabwean prime minister, is receiving medical treatment in South Africa as he battles cancer of the colon.

Chamisa is known as one of the most popular MDC-T leaders and often touted as a possible successor to Morgan Tsvangirai.

He lost the position of party Secretary-General in the party's 2014 Congress to Douglas Mwonzora.

