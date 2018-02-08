President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday derided former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her G40 colleagues who are reportedly mulling the formation of a political party.

Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of villagers mainly made up of apostolic members led by nonagenarian Aaron Mhukuta Gomo in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central province.

The 97-year-old clergyman, popularly as Madzibaba Wimbo, who is currently confined to the bed because of old age is famed for having predicted Mugabe's rise to power as far back as the 60s.

Mnangagwa described Grace and former Cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere as well as Patrick Zhuwao as "ticks" that were sucking life out of Zanu PF before a military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November last year.

Moyo and Zhuwao have been waving defiant fists from exile while a meeting between Mugabe and his former deputy Joice Mujuru, who now leads the National People's Party (NPP), seemed to have shocked Zanu PF. Also shocking may have been the news that the G40s had formed the National Patriotic Front (NPF) which will be launched soon.

"....now if there is someone who can dream of forming another party to oppose Zanu PF in the coming elections, that's being possessed by an evil spirit and if there is anyone with that spirit, it needs to be exorcised and they need to brew beer so that traditional ceremonies are held to get rid of such spirits because Zanu PF will keep ruling," Mnangagwa said.

"Our votes come from these masses gathering here; they come from the churches and outside the churches. There are rebels who were kicked out of the party and they are planning their own things. They are wasting their time because Zanu PF has its own roots which are firmly planted and it shall remain strong as we have witnessed here. Like an elephant, this party keeps marching on."

While reports have indicated that some G40s were pleading for a return with former youth league leader Kudzanai Chipanga having written for re-admission, Mnangagwa seemed to have slammed the door shut.

"As Zanu PF, we don't carry ticks; so last November, we shook those ticks off. Like a cow, Zanu PF went into the dip-tank and the ticks fell off and the party is moving on and it keeps ruling.

"Some of them fled into exile and they are living outside the country but they keep trying to cause problems from there. But we must not worry about those ones because they have no effect, our duty is to work for the party and the country," the President said.

Mnangagwa, who was at the sharp end of Grace's acidic tongue ahead of the coup, found his voice against the former First Lady.

"If you see someone who is not in government dictating how it should be run, pronouncing judgements about criminal cases at a rally when they are not judges and interfering in Parliament business, then you must know things have gone wrong and the army cannot stand aside and watch," he said.

Grace once claimed Mnangagwa and his former colleague Phelekezela Mphoko took notes from her. She also found time to issue orders to ministers and top civil servants at the height of her power.

Mugabe's wife also exonerated Moyo who at the time was facing charges of fleecing the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund of $400 000 and claimed she had been the brains behind Command Agriculture before it was "hijacked by Mnangagwa and his cohorts in the military".

The President added former Zanu PF nation commissar Kasukuwere had worked against the growth of the party a situation that is now being corrected by his successor Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje.