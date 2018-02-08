7 February 2018

Kenya: Odinga Says He Wants Fresh Election Held in August

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
Nasa leader Raila Odinga.
By Samwel Owino

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said he wants another election held by August this year even as he insists that he will not lead a coup against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Nasa leader told BBC Hard Talk in a three minutes interview Wednesday that he does not recognise Mr Kenyatta as the President, claiming he does not have the "legitimacy of the people".

"We will not remove him from State House. We know what we are going to do to remove him from State House," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga, who was sworn in as the people's president on January 30, ruled out appointing "Cabinet ministers" but said will push for the creation of a people's convention to deliberate on various issues from regional assemblies.

"There are going to be resolutions from the national convention from issues emanating from the regional assemblies.

"We are going to deliberate on a number of issues such as electoral justice, reform of the Judiciary, restructuring of the executive power among others," Mr Odinga said.

