7 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: How Police Executed Deportation of Miguna

Photo: Capital FM
Miguna aboard a KLM flight to Ontario, Canada on the night of February 6.
By Fred Mukinda

The deportation of self-declared National Resistance Movement "general" Miguna Miguna was crafted and executed while unsuspecting supporters and lawyers waited for him at the Milimani Law Courts.

It was a guarded secret that even some of the officers who were detaining him were not briefed on until the last minute.

And, when they escorted him to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at about 6pm on Tuesday, some of the officers thought Mr Miguna would be held at the Kenya Airport Police Unit detention cells.

ARREST

All this time, High Court Judge Luka Kimaru and opposition leaders and supporters, including Nasa leader Raila Odinga, kept vigil in the courtroom, expecting to see their comrade.

It was not until a few minutes to 8pm that they gave up and left one by one, hoping to see him in court on Wednesday, as directed by the Judge.

Since he was arrested last Friday, Mr Miguna was held at different police stations in Kiambu, Githunguri, Lari and the Kenya Ports Authority Inland depot off Mombasa Road.

