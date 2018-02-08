7 February 2018

South Africa: Phahlane Due to Be Charged With Corruption

Former acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a car dealer are expected to hand themselves in to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) tomorrow morning to be charged with corruption.

News24 has reliably learnt that the suspended general will then appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

Phahlane has been facing allegations of corruption by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for over a year with questions on how he could afford a multi-million rand home. Recently the allegations have escalated with IPID including in their investigation police supplier Keith Keating and his company Forensic Data Analyst (FDA).

In December a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided.

It was revealed last year that Keating's company FDA had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010.

IPID believes Keating had paid for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister facilitated through car dealer Durand Snyman.

The vehicles were allegedly purchased under a fake name, John Doe, and that Keating allegedly paid for them by putting money into Snyman's account.

Keating had a contract for the supply and maintenance of Rolfin lights, for the police allegedly said to be worth R1bn.

The properties searched included Phahlane's home in Sable Hills, Keating's FDA offices and home.

Phahlane, Snyman and Keating have denied the allegations against them.

