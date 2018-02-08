7 February 2018

Nigeria: NFF, Nike Unveil Eagles' Jersey in London

The Super Eagles' 2018 World Cup kits have been unveiled by Nike and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nike is the official kits sponsor of Nigeria's national teams.

The sportswear manufacturer presented the kits to the NFF at a ceremony in London on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles' World Cup jersey was modelled by Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi while Sophia Omidiji modelled the Super Falcons' kit.

The kits had some similarities with the jerseys Nigeria wore at their World Cup debut in 1994 in the United States of America.

That should evoke some nostalgia as the Eagles were barely minutes away from reaching the quarterfinal against eventual finalists Italy in the USA.

The Eagles were kitted by Adidas for the 2010 and 2014 editions of World Cup.

The Eagles are expected to launch these kits on March 23 when they face fellow World Cup finalists Poland in a pre-World Cup friendly.

