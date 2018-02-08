7 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nine Things You Didn't Know About the Bobsled Nigerian Team

Photo: Seun Adigun/Facebook
Nigeria’s first bobsled team photographed by Obi Grant. From Left, Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun (Centre), Ngozi Onwumere (Right)
By Naomi Tenebe

1. Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga and Simidele Adeagbo are making history to become Nigeria's first women's bobsled team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

2. The team was formed in 2016 by Adigun

3. Their success inspired Adeagbo to represent Nigeria in Skeleton Sleigh

4. They all qualified for Bobsled and Skeleton after over five races

5. The Bobsled team started their journey on the snow-less grounds of Houston, Texas; in a wooden sled they nicknamed The Maeflower.

6. They created a crowdfund on GoFundMe in the hopes of raising the much-needed funds to get to Pyeongchang.

7. Their team's story has been compared to the Jamaican movie, Cool Runnings.

8. Adigun represented Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics.

9. Onwumere clinched a Silver and Gold medal at the 2015 African Games in Republic of the Congo in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

