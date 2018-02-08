Photo: Nairobi News

Nasa MPs after addressing journalists at Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi (file photo).

The crack down on the opposition intensified on Wednesday with the seizure of cars belonging to Nasa leaders in Parliament.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed had their vehicles impounded in the evening just outside Parliament.

Police officers had apparently been stationed outside Parliament the whole day.

"They act in the most crude manner. They stop you on the road and tell you and your driver to alight then take your belongings before speeding away with the car," Mr Mohamed said.

"The vehicles belong to Parliament, which is independent. I don't understand why one arm of the government should cede its powers to another."

UNLAWFUL

Mr Mbadi said his driver was stopped at Parliament gate and ordered to surrender the car.

"It is unfortunate that vehicles belonging to the Parliamentary Service Commission can be taken by police," he said.

"I am reliably informed that vehicles of all Nasa leaders in Parliament will be taken."

National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui called the decision to seize the vehicles illogical.

"The Leader of Minority and Minority Whip offices are constitutional. They come with privileges as contained in the PSC Act," the Kathiani MP said.

"You do not expect opposition leaders to praise the government. They are doing their work."

MATIANG'I INSULT

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said he would spend the night at Parliament Buildings, claiming officers in six police vehicles were outside waiting to arrest him.

"I know the vehicles very well. They have been used before to arrest some leaders and I have been reliably informed that they are waiting for me.

"I am tired of being arrested. I want to work for the people of Embakasi East," Mr Owino said.

"I ask Kenyans of goodwill to bring me a mattress and food."

He said police wanted to arrest him because he referred to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i as marehemu (deceased).

"I was not referring to him. A friend of mine called Matiang'i died. But is it a crime to refer to the CS that way?" he asked.