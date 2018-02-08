Kenya: FIFA World Cup Trophy Set for Kenyan Tour

Nairobi — The 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup trophy that will be the centre of attention when the footballing world's eyes turn to Russia in June will land in Kenya's capital on February 26 on a two-day tour, its third ever in the country.

The trophy which is on a world-wide tour of over 50 countries will land in Kenya on 26th at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before proceeding to State House, as is the norm, to be welcomed into the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The trophy will then be paraded for public viewing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) the following day, February 27.

"This is the most coveted, top prize in football. Every footballer's dream is to have this trophy or even come close to it and the opportunity that Coca-cola is giving the Kenyan fan to see the trophy gives the young players hope that this is what every footballers dream is all about," Coca-cola's Ampher Apidi said during the tour launch on Wednesday.

The Trophy tour kicked off last September in Russia and will visit more than 50 countries across six continents, travelling 126,000 kilometers in the nine months leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.

Within Russia, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 25 cities - the longest host country tour in history - with one out of every three Russians having the opportunity to experience the Trophy in person.

"We are proud to welcome the World Cup trophy to Kenya for the third consecutive time. This recognition and honour attests to the country's undying love for the game. The trophy is only visiting 10 countries in Africa and this attests to the great pride Coca-Cola has for Kenyan people," Rodney Nzioka, Cocacola's Senior Brand Manager in Kenya said.

The heavily guarded piece of silverware is only touched by Heads of State and previous winners and fans will only be allowed to view and take photos with it from a well covered podium.