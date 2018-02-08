Kenya: Miguna Miguna Receives Warm Welcome in Canada

Photo: Nairobi News

Miguna Miguna when he arrived in Toronto, Canada.

Miguna Miguna has received a warm welcome on arriving in Canada earlier today.

A handful of men and women awaited for him at Toronto International Airport, and Mr Miguna was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.

"Welcome 'general'! Welcome home," a woman said when she saw him.

"Miguna Miguna, how are you?," a man asked him.

"I am tired," he replied.

"Kenyans are watching you, they want to hear a word from you," Miguna was told.

"No, today I want to go and take a shower, I haven't showered for the last six days, maybe seven. So I need to take a good shower, hug my wife, hug my children, then eat properly. I have not eaten for the last one week and then I can talk about anything else," Mr Miguna answered.

"What would you like to tell Uhuru, Ruto and Matiang'i?," Mr Miguna was asked.

"Come baby, come," Mr Miguna replied eliciting laughter.

He added: "I am solid and we are solid as granite, we are focused as a laser beam and they must be defeated, and they will be defeated. It's just a question of time."

Mr Miguna was put into a KLM flight departing Nairobi for Amsterdam then Canada on Tuesday night.

The government explained that he had renounced his Kenyan citizenship and acquired Canadian nationality, but Mr Miguna maintained that he is Kenyan, and that he will be back.