Tanzania: We're On Course, Says Govt Spokesman Abbas

THE government is committed to ensure the country's current economic status is maintained by implementing all its essential management steps, government spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, has affirmed.

Addressing a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Abbas said that the state's impressive economic performance was of paramount importance - and should be maintained to benefit all Tanzanians.

"The government is committed to ensure that the economic status is maintained by undertaking all the steps for managing its economic growth," he said. Various reports in Africa and World Bank Report have mentioned Tanzania as one of the best economic performers in the continent.

According to the World Bank, Tanzania is one of the Africa's top three growing economies and the fastest growing economy in East Africa. "Despite challenges in the economic growth worldwide, various international reports mention Tanzania as one among the best performers in economic and democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has already released over 200bn/- internal debts that it owes the public servants and other suppliers. According to Dr Abbas, the funds would soon be released to the intended people after review of the debts.

Earlier last month, President John Magufuli pledged to settle by this February all internal debts amounting to 200bn/- that the government owes its teachers, contractors, service providers and other suppliers. "It should be clear, however, that the debts are internal arrears which have been duly verified ... I direct that proper preparations be made to release those funds ... and it's my hope that the money will stimulate the economy," he declared.

In another development, Dr Abbas has urged public and private institutions including higher learning institutions dealing with print of newsletters to ensure they acquire the licence in adherence to the media service Act 2016.

He warned that it is a criminal offence for any institutions to publicise newsletters and other publications without possessing a license. He said plans were underway to carry out a special inspection in the institutions vowing to take legal actions against those who will not comply with the Act.