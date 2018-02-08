Uganda: KCCA Chasing Clean Sheet After Goalkeeper Shake-Up

Kampala — KCCA didn't keep a clean sheet in away matches in their last continental adventure, and that was their main undoing as they dropped out of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

New faces will be in goal for KCCA as they return to the Caf Champions League this Saturday. Club manager Mike Mutebi has indicated that hitherto first choice Benjamin Ochan in not in their plans after his failed transfer move.

"Ochan is still our boy but not our player. He was misguided by the agents and lost his good manners. He can keep around up to June (when his contract ends) as we try to orient him again," Mutebi told Daily Monitor.

He is now banking on Charles Lukwago, Jamal Maliyamungu and new arrival Tom Ikara.

According to KCCA goalkeeping coach Daniel Kiwanuka, the trio may not have Ochan's vast experience but has what it takes to deliver on the continent.

"Ochan has been giving us that extra man in defence, good at game reading and is a ball playing goalkeeper," Kiwanuka revealed.

He trusts Lukwago to stand up to the lofty challenge and produce a clean sheet in Madagascar when they face CNaPS Sport at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium this weekend. Lukwago has the ability to produce that break away save, good in one on one situations, has impeccable game reading, his eyes are ever on the ball and delivers abrupt saves which will be well for against the Madagascans," he added. Kiwanuka says Ochan's troubles started the moment he lost his father Dominic Elepu last year in March.

"Ochan got family issues after his dad died and Lukwago performed well during that period. He needed to be psychologically helped which he didn't get before the Cecafa and Chan tourneys."

He has largely been playing back up to Lukwago in the first half of the league.

Ochan's regrettable howler with Cranes in Chan tourney did little to help his proposed move to Zambian side Nkana Red Devils in January.

Caf Champions League

Saturday, Feb 10, Preliminary round

CNaPS vs KCCA

Mahamasina Municipal Stadium