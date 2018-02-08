8 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Newspaper Urges Donald Trump to Warn Uhuru Kenyatta

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
By Kevin J. Kelley

A Washington Post editorial has urged President Donald Trump to warn President Kenyatta that the US will punish him if he does not halt a "wave of repression."

"Kenya's African neighbours and Western donors ought to be demanding that the President reverses course before it is too late," the Post read on Tuesday.

"The Trump administration should warn him of US punitive actions, including sanctions, if he does not stop."

The paper said although the President heeded a Supreme Court order invalidating the August presidential election, he embarked on a vindictive campaign, sponsoring legislation to prevent the court from censuring future elections, and intimidating electoral officials.

The Post further suggested that the President should have ignored Nasa leader Raila Odinga's "auto-inauguration."

"That "political stunt" would then have served only to discredit Mr Odinga," it stated. "But by shutting down media, ignoring court orders and charging peaceful opponents with treason, he's dangerously raising tensions in an already polarised society."

Kenya

Six Public Universities Get Vice-Chancellors

Six public universities have now substantive vice-chancellors after more than one and a half years of waiting. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.