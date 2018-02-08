7 February 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: 1 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Slams Into Building

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
At least one person was killed and several others injured after a bus lost control on Kyaggwe road in Kampala.
By The Observer

At least one person was killed and several others injured today afternoon after a bus lost control on Kyaggwe road in Kampala.

According to eye witnesses, the bus, registration number UAS 437P belonging to Kakise bus company, was driving on Kyaggwe road, from Bombo road side towards Rashid Khamisi road when it lost control near Kisekka market and veered into a building, hitting a number people.

At least one person, a woman, was run over by the bus and killed. Some of the injured people are said to be street vendors who operate in the area. It was not immediately clear if the was who was killed was a vendor.

Uganda

Case Hospital to Refund U.S.$8,000 to Mowzey Radio's Family

Case hospital is to refund Shs 29 million meant to pay for treatment of fallen music icon Mowzey Radio who died on… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.