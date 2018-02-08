Uganda: 1 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Slams Into Building

Photo: The Observer

At least one person was killed and several others injured today afternoon after a bus lost control on Kyaggwe road in Kampala.

According to eye witnesses, the bus, registration number UAS 437P belonging to Kakise bus company, was driving on Kyaggwe road, from Bombo road side towards Rashid Khamisi road when it lost control near Kisekka market and veered into a building, hitting a number people.

At least one person, a woman, was run over by the bus and killed. Some of the injured people are said to be street vendors who operate in the area. It was not immediately clear if the was who was killed was a vendor.