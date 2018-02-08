8 February 2018

Nigeria: Super Eagles Get World Cup Kit - Mikel, Iwobi, Others React

Photo: Vanguard
Obi Mikel.

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi and teammate Alex Iwobi have reacted to the new Super Eagles World Cup kit designed by sportswear company, Nike.

In a YouTube video, the duo of Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi also showered praises on their new jerseys unveiled in London on Wednesday.

The video captured Mikel as saying "this is Nigerian. I see the players going crazy for this one", with Iheanacho, at the sight of the jerseys shown to them, adding that it was beautiful.

Ndidi reacted by saying "lovely, this is nice. The fans are going to love this one", while Iwobi said it was perfect and different.

Former Eagles player, Mutiu Adepoju, added his voice to the new design by saying: "It is a yes, yes for me".

Through his twitter handle @mutiuadepoju8, he added: "the kit reminds us of our jersey in USA 1994. Believe me, this kit could be our lucky charm in Russia."

Iwobi and Sophia Omidiji, who plies her trade with S.B.V Excelsior in Netherlands, were among the models for the unveiling of the new kit.

(NAN)

