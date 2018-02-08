Namibia suffered a 12-0 thrashing by Germany, after trailing 4-0 at halftime, in their second match at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany played a patient game, waiting for the openings, but when they came they attacked in ruthless style.

Nike Lorenz, Viktoria Huse and Luisa Steindor scored two goals each, while Anne Schroder, Friderike Schlenker, Janne Muller Wieland, Lisa Altenburg, Franzisca Hauke and Cecile Pieper scored one goal each.

Namibia started off well, holding the Germans at bay, while they actually had the better chances of the first quarter.

Sunelle Ludwig and Marcia Venter both had shots saved, before Janne Muller Wieland opened Germany's account on nine minutes with a shot high into the net.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 when an unmarked Friderike Schlenker stabbed the ball in at the far post, while Huse made it 3-0 from a short corner on 15 minutes.

Just before half time Viktoria Huse made it 4-0 from another short corner.

Namibian keeper Petro Stoffberg made a fine save from Franzisca Hauke early in the second half, but Namibia's defence finally cracked under the relentless pressure and the Germans took full advantage, scoring six goals in seven minutes.

Cecile Pieper, Lorenz Nike, Luisa Steindor and Viktoria Huse all scored from short corners, while Lisa Altenburg and Franzisca Hauke added a field goal apiece to put them 10-0 ahead midway through the second half.

Namibia tried hard to come back with Gillian Hermanus, Kiana Cormack and Maggy Mengo all creating chances, but Germany's defence stood firm and two more goals by Luisa Steindor and Anne Schroder gave them a comfortable 12-0 victory.

In other Women's Pool B matches on Wednesday evening, Australia shocked the Czech Republic with a 2-1 victory, while Ukraine beat Russia 6-4.

Germany and Ukraine now lead Group B with six points each, followed by the Czech Republic and Australia on three points each and Russia and Namibia who must both still open their accounts.

In Pool A matches on Wednesday evening, Poland and the USA drew 1-1, the Netherlands beat Kazakhstan 7-0 and Belarus beat Switzerland 5-1.

The Netherlands and Belarus lead Pool B with six points each, followed by Poland on four and the United States on one, while Switzerland and Kazakhstan must still open their accounts.