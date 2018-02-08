Tanzania: We Will Complete School Building Projects - Govt

THE Isles government has reiterated its commitment to improve infrastructures in Zanzibar schools, especially finalising wananchi-initiated classrooms.

The Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Mr Mmanga Mjengo Mjawiri, responding to a backbencher's query, conceded failure on the government's part, to complete a good number of classrooms constructed by courtesy of wananchi's efforts. But while acknowledging the general public and donors' contribution in improving school infrastructures, Mr Mjawiri reiterated the government's determination to finalise the construction of more classes during the next financial year.

He was responding to a question by Wingwi lawmaker, Mr Said Omar Said who sought to know the government's plans to complete the construction of five classrooms at Sizini School in his constituency.

Mr Said noted in his basic question that the five classrooms, part of eight classrooms constructed by the wananchi's initiatives, were handed over to the ministry of education for completion since 2010.

He lamented, however, that the ministry was yet to finalise the project, thereby denying students a conducive learning environment. In his response, Mr Mjawiri conceded that his ministry was presented with the classes almost eight years ago and succeeded to finalise the construction of only three classes in 2011.

He attributed to the delay being overwhelmed by many similar demands across the Isles. "The ministry pledges to finalise the remaining classes during the 2018/19 budget," he promised