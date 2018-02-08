Case hospital is to refund Shs 29 million meant to pay for treatment of fallen music icon Mowzey Radio who died on February 1.

Also known as Moses Ssekibogo, the popular artiste was admitted at Case hospital on the night of January 22 after he sustained head injuries reportedly following a bar brawl.

The incident reportedly happened at De Bar, a popular hangout place in Entebbe, from where Radio was allegedly beaten and pushed to the ground by Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, an employee of the place. The artiste became unconscious and was rushed to Nsambya hospital before he was moved to Case hospital where he breathed his last.

Wamala was yesterday, Wednesday, remanded to Kigo prison on charges of murder. According to Balaam Barugahara, a music promoter of Goodlyfe Crew, they had projected that Radio would spend a long time Case hospital since he was in the intensive care unit (ICU), and therefore a total of Shs 55 million had been paid.

Days after his death, however, the health facility has decided to refund Shs 29 million saying it was unspent. Barugahara told URN that Case hospital had used Shs 26 million for operational costs for the time that the deceased spent in the hospital, and the balance is what they refunded.

The medical bills were paid for by President Museveni who contributed Shs 30 million while city socialite Bryan White gave Shs 25 million. Barugahara says the money will be given to Radio's family to support them.

So far evidence on the police file shows that Radio opened a bottle of Black Label whisky and poured it on revellers prompting the management of De Bar led by George Egesa to order the bouncers to eject the artiste. Wamala reportedly attacked and assaulted Mowzey as he was being led out of the club.

In the Goodlyfe Crew, Radio partnered with Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel whose own brother Emmanuel Mayanja alias AK 47 died in similar circumstances on March 16, 2015.

Radio and Weasel, as the duo were known to their fans, first came to public notice as back up musicians for Weasel's elder brother Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone. The musicians broke away in 2007 to sing independently.

As the Goodlyfe Crew, the singers released a string of hit songs that included Bread & Butter, Nakudata, Ability, Kuku, Nyumbani, Ngenda Mumaaso, and Sitani. The duo had recently celebrated ten years of their music partnership.