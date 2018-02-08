Tanzania Media Foundation Boss Resigns

Tanzania Media Foundation (TMF) founding Executive Director Ernest Sungura has resigned.

The organisation announced the resignation through a press release issued by TMF Board Chairperson, Ms Halima Shariff who confirmed that she has received and accepted Mr Sungura's move.

"The Board would like to thank Mr Sungura for his exemplary service to the organisation and his commitment in promoting investigative journalism in Tanzania," the statement added.

Mr Sungura has been working with the organisation for nearly 10 years, supporting various media houses and journalists through grant-giving, technical support and mentorship.

Meanwhile, the organisation has announced Ms Fausta Musokwa as an interim Executive Director while preparations are underway to cover the vacuum left by Mr Sungura.