Liberia: Weah's Untold Story

The story of President George Weah is being told in different dimensions and fashions since he emerged on the world football stage several years ago. Some garbed in 'hearsay and theysay;' others from nowhere, while others from those wanting to endear themselves to the icon. So-called relatives, for personal reasons, had their ways of telling the Weah story. With his ascendancy to the Presidency of Liberia, stories are coming from the left and right, even there are politicians claiming to have biological relationship with him. Much more is at stake with Weah's story, as a onetime resident of Clara Town, where the President grew up, shed light on the fully untold story. The New Republic lifts his version of the 'ups and downs' of Weah growing up.

A man claiming to be a former resident of Clara Town and is familiar with the life and upbringing of President George Weah has provided some insight on the rigorous but dangerous paths to his manhood.

In an article titled "The story that had never been told about our president" lifted on Global Afrique, an online news outlet, Elphinstone James Birch opined that the Weah story is incomplete without the mentioning of his younger brother, both of whom he says endured early parental isolation.

There are accounts that Pres. Weah was born in Monrovia, but his account is that the President was born in Grand Kru (Sasstown) and brought to Monrovia, specifically in Clara Town where he grew up and began his fruitful football career.

He writes that Mr. Weah who born October 1, 1966 was brought to Monrovia in the late 70s by his father Mr. William T. Weah Sr., from Grand Kru County to his mother Emma Brown in Gibraltar, Clara Town, Monrovia.

"George's mother Mrs. Anna Quaye Weah abandoned her little boys in Grand Kru County with their father. She never cares to visit her children. George Weah's mother was never in their (George M. Weah and William T. Weah) lives until the former began a professional footballer," Birch writes.

According to him and as stated in other accounts, Mr. Weah and his little brother William T. Weah aliased Jr "absolutely grew up as little boys in Gibraltar."

"Their Grandmother Emma Brown was living in a little zinc shake of about six (6) rooms in a small squatter settlement called Gibraltar in the slum of Clara Town, Bushrod Island, Monrovia, Liberia. Interestingly, my grandmother, Ethel Hinneh was renting a room from President, George Manneh Weah's grandmother in the 60s."

PART I: THE STORY THAT HAD NEVER BEING TOLD ABOUT OUR PRESIDENT

By Elphinstone James Birch

George Weah's Early Childhood Life

To begin with, one can't write the history of President George M. Weah without measuring the name of his younger brother William T. Weah Jr. commonly known as "Jour;" because these two-little young and innocent boys were victims of their parent's separation. They both really suffered together growing up from Grand Kru County to the slum of Gibraltar in Clara Town.

Liberia's President, George M. Weah was born on October 1, 1966; in Grand Kru Territory Now Grand Kru County, in Liberia, and not Monrovia as being reported. George Weah was brought to Monrovia in the late 70s by his father Mr. William T. Weah Sr., from Grand Kru County to his mother Emma Brown in Gibraltar, Clara Town, Monrovia. George's mother Mrs. Anna Quaye Weah abandoned her little boys in Grand Kru County with their father. She never cares to visit her children. George Weah's mother was never in their (George M. Weah and William T. Weah) lives until the former began a professional footballer.

George Manneh Weah and his little brother William T. Weah alias Jr absolutely grew up as little boys in Gibraltar. Their Grandmother Emma Brown was living in a little zinc shake of about six (6) rooms in a small squatter settlement called Gibraltar in the slum of Clara Town, Bushrod Island, Monrovia, Liberia. Interestingly, my grandmother, Ethel Hinneh was renting a room from President, George Manneh Weah's grandmother in the 60s.

George Weah's grandmother Emma Brown was a very religious mother. She was a devoted prayer woman. This brings to light, the football career of George Mannah Weah as it directly relates to the supernatural power of the God George Weah's grandmother prayed to.

In our next edition, we will continue to look at the early life of our President, George M. Weah during his soccer career, his early friends in Clara Town, struggle to find a daily meal and the early of his high school.