Liberia: Oragon Group Rekindles Investment Climate

-Presents Liberia's Positive Business Image

Liberia's investment climate is being rekindled by Oragon Group of Companies' many face-changing business initiatives that aim to present a positive image of the country's business sector which seeks dynamism to get on par with others in the sub-region.

A duly registered business, the Company is a conglomeration of Riverside Resort, Riverside Luxury Villas, Seaview Beach, Riverside Golf Coast and Oragon Cars Rental Services, that is determined to inspire a renewed business atmosphere that supports the government's 'Liberia is open for business' call and provide Liberians with employment opportunities.

About 300 Liberians are currently in the employ of the Company which still finds means to expand.

The glamor of the Riverside Resort situated along the St. Paul River in St. Paul Bridge is a shining example of the country's burgeoning tourism sector, as it is a changing-face of the overall business climate.

The Riverside Resort is a makeup of a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a western-side bar and restaurant, tennis court, boat service as well as first-class apartments of international standards.

Also, is the Riverside Luxury Villas across the St. Paul River with a peaceful scenery that provides exquisite comfort of relaxation.

Under renovation, the Villas represent and add values to the comfort and beauty of Liberia's scintillating riverside.

The same is the Seaview Beach which draws Liberians from all walks of life, to get the best of relaxation and entertainment. The Beach is located around the abandoned Unity Conference Center at Hotel Africa.

In a chat with reporters Monday at the Riverside Resort, Group Managing Director of Oragon Group of Companies shed light on the establishment of the business by his father, Dr. Nelson Oniyama whom he said is interested in investments that benefit the country and citizens.

Alvin Oniyama

According to him, his father started with the villas, and "he wanted to build something of standards.

Here in Monrovia, most of the restaurants and hotels are found in the city center, and he saw the need to diversify, to build something of standard that would draw guests to the other side of the capital.

Manager Oniyama could not state what gave rise to the idea, but noted his father has been someone with the passion to invest into business.

"My father is someone who likes to invest; he feels the cash depreciates over time when you hold unto it," he said.

While all is not at the level anticipated, he sees an appreciable level in the momentum of the business.

The Golf Course is along the road leading to the Unity Conference Center. It is a huge stretch of land that attracts Liberians golfers. With golf not a huge sport in Liberia like football, Mr. Oniyama shoulders the responsibilities personally.