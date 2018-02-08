Liberia: Message to the President #3

opinion

Your Excellency:

We cannot stop thanking you for taking the bull by the horn, as President so determined to ameliorate the living conditions of your compatriots whose sufferings and longevities ignited or decoyed your desire to get to the helm of power. If there are other reasons, they are only privy to you, but generally the signs are characteristic of what you as president aspires for your citizens and country. If these actions are not only intended for impressionism, then Liberians should rest assured their votes will count this time around under your able leadership. are not in vain.

Your Excellency, we are aware that one of the good qualities of leadership is heeding and, at times, taking advices, not necessarily from your closed aides, but the general public, those who speak to you through different channels - the airwaves and other outlets. Those are distant advisers that see far beyond your reach - those by your side in the office. In other words, leaders are good listeners and it is proven that a listened leader is an accomplished one. However, it is also said that the worst happens to the country and people when leaders refuse to hearken their hearts and yield advices. Very often such leaders find themselves crossed or crushed, as was in the case of Julius Caesar who did not survive the wrath of his peers who felt eviscerated by his arrogance, prestige and pride.

In the Liberian setting and with all the excellent performance displayed in less than a decade, former President William R. Tolbert could have gone on for, maybe 27 or 30 years like his predecessor, had he only humbled himself and hearkened enough. The end was terribly bad for him and the country, something no Liberian will wish for you, Your Excellency, but posterity has its way of rendering judgement on people's missteps.

To put it succinctly, much remains at stake in terms of Liberians' acceptance of your leadership, a major reason being the rancor that marred the 2017 elections that ushered you to power, and it is strongly believed that the actions you take now and time to come will earn you 'good or bad credentials.' However, the way to start, in our view, is by taking people-tailored actions - thank God you promised a pro-poor government - by understanding people's plight and taking decisions concomitantly accordingly.

Your Excellency, you are yet to listen and act on the howling and wailing of your people since your inauguration on January 22 followed by your maiden appointments, as regards your choices for certain positions in government. From their quiet abodes and based on reasonable judgments, thousands of Liberians have called on you to rescind the appointment of some individuals, namely then foreign minister-designee, Justice minister-designee in vain, we still think those calls were and are still have meritorious grounds because the concerned individuals did not meet certain benchmarks for such positions. As much as we don't expect a wavering president, so also, we don't expect a stubborn president who will endanger the already fragile situation on the back of acting in line with the "power vested in me." Maybe for the foreign minister - already confirmed, his issue is 'naivety', but for justice minister-designee, his is credibility which matters in the line of service.

Excellency, one major challenge you face has to do with the acceptance or rejection of actions/decisions you will take, and if the rejection ratio outweighs the acceptance ratio, then a rescinding decision becomes an imperative, as it is the case with the Justice minister-designee. The sense one gathers from this scenario is that you are dogged, wanting to prove your independence and uprightness on decisions you will make, although it is glaring he is laden with lots of anomalies. Lest you forget that your appointments speak volume of where you go from here on the issues you laid down in the pro-poor-government agenda, let alone corruption. As it is in the morning, make due diligence a hallmark of the decisions you take, otherwise you will not go further with other matters. To be in government is not right, but a privilege. However, such privilege must be guided by patriotic consciousness in line with quality, character and qualification. They are Liberians, but principles are not discarded in favor of friendship which has no backing in legality, as principle is.

It is hoped that you pay attention to the concerns of Liberians, hereafter, as there are no other time to do so than now. We submit.

Thanks for time, Excellency