Sudan: North Darfur Restaurateur 'Tortured to Death' After Wife Beaten By Militiamen

Jebel Amer — A North Darfur restaurant owner has allegedly been 'tortured to death' by paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after his wife was beaten until she miscarried.

Relatives claim to Radio Dabanga that Ahmed Nasreldin Adam (37), a restaurant owner at Jebel Amer in North Darfur was tortured to death by members of the Rapid Support militia in their camp on Sunday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the wife of the deceased clashed with another woman and filed a complaint against her adversary to the RSF who then severely beat her until she miscarried.

They explained that Adam went to the RSF base to enquire about the incident where the militia tortured him to death and then carried his body and threw it at the restaurant.

Witnesses said that the deceased was buried at Ghurra Zawiya on Monday.

Late week, Radio Dabanga reported that six detainees in the Saraf Omra Prison in North Darfur have reportedly been subjected to torture by paramilitaries of the RSF.

Multiple sources told Radio Dabanga that native administration leaders Omda Adam Jarar Nahar (75), Omda Mohamed Yahya Abdallah (70), Abdallah Hammad Ismail (65), and Hussein Adam Jadallah (60) who works as a nurse at the Saraf Omra Hospital, accountant Abdelrahman Adam Jadallah (55), and Ibrahim Ibrahim Deidan (45) were severely tortured inside the prison.

The men were held by members of the SRF, Sudan's main government militia, last week. Reasons for the detention remain unclear.

In January, a pharmacy employee died by torture during his detention by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Gireida, South Darfur.