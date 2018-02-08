7 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Auditor-General - 15 Govt. Companies 'Manipulated 2016 Accounts'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A report by Sudan's Auditor-General has revealed 'the manipulation of revenue surpluses, profits, and investment returns' in the final account of government companies and agencies for the year 2016.

The report has accused 15 companies and government agencies of failing to collect the estimated investment revenues of SDG 255 billion (*$14 billion), including Kenana Sugar Company, the Ariab Mining Company, the Agricultural Bank, and the General Corporation for Geological Research.

The auditor said that many government agencies and companies do not have financial regulations, the conditions of their services are not approved, the structure of their wages is contrary to state structures, this as well as their violation of the laws and regulations which led to disparities in the basis of employment, lack of control over the increase of wages and compensation and incentives for workers.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Sudan

Students Protest in North Kordofan, Khartoum March Foiled By Security

El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, witnessed a peaceful demonstration yesterday carried out by university students… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.