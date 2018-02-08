Sudan: Auditor-General - 15 Govt. Companies 'Manipulated 2016 Accounts'

Khartoum — A report by Sudan's Auditor-General has revealed 'the manipulation of revenue surpluses, profits, and investment returns' in the final account of government companies and agencies for the year 2016.

The report has accused 15 companies and government agencies of failing to collect the estimated investment revenues of SDG 255 billion (*$14 billion), including Kenana Sugar Company, the Ariab Mining Company, the Agricultural Bank, and the General Corporation for Geological Research.

The auditor said that many government agencies and companies do not have financial regulations, the conditions of their services are not approved, the structure of their wages is contrary to state structures, this as well as their violation of the laws and regulations which led to disparities in the basis of employment, lack of control over the increase of wages and compensation and incentives for workers.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)