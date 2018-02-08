Sudan: Detained Darfur Bar Assoc. Head's Wife Demands Visiting Rights

Darfur — The wife of the detained lawyer Mohamed Abdallah El Doma, co-vice-president of the National Umma Party (NUP) and the chairman of the Darfur Bar Association, has demanded the security authorities reveal her husband's place of detention and allow her to visit him.

Maryam Abakar Mohamed told Radio Dabanga that since El Doma's arrest on January 17 in Omdurman, she has not known where he has been held nor been allowed to visit him.

She said she was worried about his health as he is suffering from cartilage and blood pressure.

She said there has been undocumented information indicating that they had transferred him to Zalingei in Central Darfur and then to El Fasher in North Darfur.

She said she had made several requests for a visit but had not yet received a response from the security apparatus which had declined to reveal his whereabouts.

She appealed to the security services to reveal the whereabouts of her husband to enable her to meet him.

Three weeks

The Darfur Centre for Transitional Justice has expressed its deep concern over the health of lawyer Mohamed Abdallah El Doma who has been in detention for more than three weeks.

The Centre said in a statement that its information indicated that El Doma and his companions were transferred to Shala Prison in El Fasher in North Darfur. After a week they were transferred to Khartoum and then they were transferred to Shala Prison again after 72 hours.

The Centre called for the release of political prisoners, young activists and women who have exercised their legal and constitutional rights to protest and reject the regime's policies.

The Centre has held Khartoum regime responsible for the harm inflicted on El Doma by the inhuman treatment.

On Wednesday the leaders of the parties of the alliance of political forces in Sennar who were arrested during the march of salvation against the price rise last month will appear before the Public Order Court in Singa, capital of Sennar in eastern Sudan.

Eight of the leaders of the alliance in Sennar will face charges of public nuisance file against them by the Singa security services.

The leaders are Omar Adlan and Haidar El Hadi of the Communist Party of Sudan, Zaroug Basiouni and Abdallah Gismallah of the Unionist Party, Abdelmunim Buri, Yousif Mousa, Sayed El Nour, and Hamza Mohamed Ahmed of the National Umma Party.