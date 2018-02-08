South Africa: Parliamentary Notebook - a Tumultuous Mix of SONA, Budget, ANC Machinations And... Zuma

analysis

A new date for the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday remained elusive, as ANC political dynamics play out. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to calm the political turbulence, saying his discussions with President Jacob Zuma on the "transition" and "matters relating to his position" as South Africa's president have laid "the basis for a speedy resolution". But opposition parties said they'll meet again on Monday as the governing party's internal ructions could not "hold our country to ransom".



Backroom political scrambling has set in place a tense holding pattern in the governance terrain. How exactly this plays out right now is anyone's guess. But there is a topsy-turvy possibility that the Budget, set down in Parliament for 21 February, to allocate the rands and cents to government programmes could be delivered without any indication of government's priorities for the year, which are usually sketched out in the presidential State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Parliament's presiding officers on Tuesday announced SONA's unprecedented postponement amid opposition parties' insistence that President Jacob Zuma could not deliver SONA because he was "discredited", the EFF's insistence that its no confidence motion would first have to be dealt with, and...