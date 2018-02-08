Cameroon: Female Genital Mutilation - Govt Intensifies Zero-Tolerance Campaign

The 11th edition of the International Day against Female Genital Mutilation was commemorated yesterday, February 6, 2018.

Cameroon is totally committed to the promotion and protection of human rights in general, and women's right in particular. That is why on the 11th edition of the campaign known as Zero-tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), yesterday February 6, the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Marie Therese Abena Ondoa nee Obama called on everybody to mobilise and put an end to female genital mutilation in the society.

The day was celebrated under the theme, "End Female Genital Mutilation, a Political Decision." Speaking to the press, Marie Therese Abena Ondoa said the government is striving to eradicate female genital mutilation which has consequences on the lives of the victims.

Because of the non-therapeutic operations carried out on the female genitalia of women, the victims usually suffer from excruciating pain, bleeding that may lead to death, transmission of HIV/AIDS, painful sexual intercourse and complications during childbirth. As such, for over 10 years, the government has taken different initiatives to end such harmful practices.

These include: granting support for the socio-economic reconversion of male and female excision practitioners, setting up local committees to fight against the phenomenon in areas of high prevalence such as the South West and the Northern regions of the country.

This is to ensure proximity surveillance. Besides carrying out targeted studies and updating the National Action Plan to fight against FGM, the government has totally adopted resolution A/C.3/67/.21/Rev on the intensification of the global action aimed at eliminating FGM.

Yesterday was an ideal moment for the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family to call on everyone to join the campaign against FGM in a bid to produce better results in the field.

While commemorating the 11th edition against FGM, experts have been put at the disposal of regional delegates of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family, to undertake activities in villages, cities, schools, universities, churches, parishes, mosques; media houses and during cultural manifestations. This is to raise people's awareness on FGM.