8 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Robust Debate About 'Gay' Film Deserves Some Introspection

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Noluthando Yeni

South Africa's discourse has followed a criminal pattern of commonly taking place in spaces where people want to come across as woke and progressive. As noble as this may be the consequence is often white women speaking for all women, the upper middle class speaking for the poor or black men speaking for black people with the disadvantaged suffering even more as a result of this - the robust debate relating to the screening of the film Inxeba is no exception to this trend.

I introduce myself as a feminist and LGBTQI+ movement ally, I also highlight that I only draw parallels from movements such as the feminist movement, #FMF and observations from my gay cousins and friends who have taught me tremendously (and at times tiresomely) the true concept of inter-sectional politics.

I don't know what happens at initiation school, and perhaps I shouldn't. I would like to emphasize that my objections with the screening and celebration of the movie Inxeba aren't an attestation on how the movie supposedly disrespects sacred cultural practises. In fact I don't subscribe to a universe that believes in oppressing any group of identities and very often 'sacred' cultural practises lend themselves into oppressive...

South Africa

Opposition Parties Plan National Shutdown to Force Zuma Out

Opposition parties are planning a national shutdown to protest against the long and drawn-out process leading to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.