Rwanda: Military Court Resumes Seyoboka Trial

Photo: Elisee Mpirwa/New Times

2nd Lt. Henry Jean-Claude Seyoboka in court with his new lawyer Théophile Kazineza.

The Military tribunal in Nyamirambo resumes Wednesday the trial in substance of Genocide suspect and former military officer of the former former government armed forces (Ex-FAR), Jean-Claude Seyoboka.

Seyoboka was deported from Canada in November 2016 over his alleged role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Prosecution pin him on three crimes of committing genocide, conspiracy in genocide crimes, murder as a crime against humanity and rape.

He is accused of playing a role in preparation and execution of genocide in Kigali's Nyarugenge District where he earlier worked in cohorts with some of the most notorious genocidiares, Angelique Mukandutiye, then a sector leader, and Odette Nyirabagenzi, another local leader in the area.

He's mainly accused of killing Tutsi who had sought refuge at the former African Languages School in Kigali (CELA), at Saint Paul, and at Saint Famille on various occasions in April of 1994.

Seyoboka denies all the charges, saying that during the time the prosecutor accused him of preparing genocide and training the militia, he was a student at the National University of Rwanda and could not get time to attend the said meeting.