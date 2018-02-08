7 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Military Court Resumes Seyoboka Trial

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Elisee Mpirwa/New Times
2nd Lt. Henry Jean-Claude Seyoboka in court with his new lawyer Théophile Kazineza.
By Elisee Mpirwa

The Military tribunal in Nyamirambo resumes Wednesday the trial in substance of Genocide suspect and former military officer of the former former government armed forces (Ex-FAR), Jean-Claude Seyoboka.

Seyoboka was deported from Canada in November 2016 over his alleged role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Prosecution pin him on three crimes of committing genocide, conspiracy in genocide crimes, murder as a crime against humanity and rape.

He is accused of playing a role in preparation and execution of genocide in Kigali's Nyarugenge District where he earlier worked in cohorts with some of the most notorious genocidiares, Angelique Mukandutiye, then a sector leader, and Odette Nyirabagenzi, another local leader in the area.

He's mainly accused of killing Tutsi who had sought refuge at the former African Languages School in Kigali (CELA), at Saint Paul, and at Saint Famille on various occasions in April of 1994.

Seyoboka denies all the charges, saying that during the time the prosecutor accused him of preparing genocide and training the militia, he was a student at the National University of Rwanda and could not get time to attend the said meeting.

Rwanda

Exports Grew By 58% in 2017

Rwanda's total exports grew by 57.6 per cent in 2017 to US$943.5m compared to US$589.7m in the previous year. Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.