8 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: DA vs the Mayor - a Messy Saga in Which Everybody Hurts

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rebecca Davis

The ANC is not the only South African political party currently battling to unseat a leader. In Cape Town, a protracted and increasingly ugly struggle is playing out between the DA and the city's mayor, Patricia de Lille. The DA is publicly claiming that one of its trusted deployees is corrupt; De Lille furiously denies the charge. It is clear De Lille has lost the support and protection of her party, but the handling of this all begs questions. By REBECCA DAVIS.

In September 2017, a sensational claim emerged. The DA-appointed mayor of Cape Town, it was alleged, had unlawfully upgraded her private residence using public money. The allegation was first made in an internal report by DA councillor JP Smit, and later taken up with alacrity by the ANC in the Western Cape.

The comparisons with the ANC's hot-button issue of Nkandla were irresistible. Mayor Patricia de Lille vociferously denied the claims, saying that she had personally paid for renovations to her home. City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit told the media that the City had paid for security measures to be installed at De Lille's house following a police assessment.

"The City only paid for the security...

South Africa

Opposition Parties Plan National Shutdown to Force Zuma Out

Opposition parties are planning a national shutdown to protest against the long and drawn-out process leading to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.