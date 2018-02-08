South Africa: DA vs the Mayor - a Messy Saga in Which Everybody Hurts

analysis

The ANC is not the only South African political party currently battling to unseat a leader. In Cape Town, a protracted and increasingly ugly struggle is playing out between the DA and the city's mayor, Patricia de Lille. The DA is publicly claiming that one of its trusted deployees is corrupt; De Lille furiously denies the charge. It is clear De Lille has lost the support and protection of her party, but the handling of this all begs questions. By REBECCA DAVIS.

In September 2017, a sensational claim emerged. The DA-appointed mayor of Cape Town, it was alleged, had unlawfully upgraded her private residence using public money. The allegation was first made in an internal report by DA councillor JP Smit, and later taken up with alacrity by the ANC in the Western Cape.

The comparisons with the ANC's hot-button issue of Nkandla were irresistible. Mayor Patricia de Lille vociferously denied the claims, saying that she had personally paid for renovations to her home. City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit told the media that the City had paid for security measures to be installed at De Lille's house following a police assessment.

"The City only paid for the security...