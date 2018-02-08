Sudan: Preparations Completed for Launching Al-Tayeb Salih Award's 8th Session

The Council of Trustees of the Al-Tayeb Salih Award For Creative Writing has announced anthropology Professor Sayyed Hamd Heraiz Culture Personality of the year, disclosed Council Chairman Prof. Ali Mohammad Shommu.

The announcement came as the Council is preparing for the Award's 8th Session, scheduled to be held during 14-15 February in Khartoum.

Prof. Heraiz had served as Lecturer and Principal of the Afro-Asian Institute, University of Khartoum, as Dean of the University's Faculty of Arts and as Dean Faculty of Post-Graduate Studies at the Africa International University here. He had also served at the Emirates University (U.A.E) and as director of the East Africa Center for Heritage and Languages in the Republic of Tanzania.

Prof. Heraiz had founded and headed the folklore section at the University of Khartoum. He had also taught as visiting lecturer in several American universities and is member of a lot of scientific councils and advisory bodies. He had supervised a lot of graduate research and had written over 15 books in Arabic and English.

Prof. Shommu has also announced names of literary personalities confirmed to take part in the event who include International Novelist Waciny Laredj (Aljeria), Literary Criticism Professor Mohammad Shaeen (Jordan), Kuwaiti author and novelist Talib al-Rufae'e who is nominated for the Poker Award for short story this year, Literary writer and Australia's Ambassador in Cairo and its non-resident Ambassador to Sudan Nil Hawkins and from Sudan Dr. Ibrahim Mohammad Zain, Novelist Ameer Taj Alsir, Dr. Abdelaleem Ismail, Ambassador Khalid Fatfalrahman, l-Hassan Mohammad Saeed and a representative of Sinnar Literary League.

The Award session includes a variety of cultural events, foremost a symposium on 'the literature of the place', in which six papers will be presented in two sittings, on the first day of the event. A hearing session will be held (on the second day) for speeches from a number of men of letters before the session comes to a close and the awards are distributed.

The event's accompanying program will see the inauguration of the Sudanese print of Waciny Laredj's novel Albait Alandalosi (The Andalusian Home). An open symposium will also be held at the Sharja Hall, University of Khartoum, on "The Islamic Currents and the Globalization Challenges".

First started in 2010, the Tayeb Salih Award is an august literary event that used to attract writers and critics from inside and outside Sudan. It is an annual gathering organized by the telecom provider Zain to commemorate Sudanese, international, Novelist al-Tayeb Salih.