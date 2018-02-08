7 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 75 Percent of Voters' Roll Updated to Comply With Concourt Ruling

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has updated 75% of the voters' roll to include addresses in compliance with a 2016 ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gave the IEC 18 months to fix the "unlawful defects" on the voters' roll, which he said were "inconsistent with the rule of law".

He said the IEC's failure to record all available voters' addresses on the national common voters' roll was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid, giving it until June 2018 to correct this.

Lemias Mashile, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday that while the number is commendable, the committee has called for an "intensified drive to have the remaining 25% names linked to addresses".

"The validity of the voters' roll remains the single most important thing that guarantees our democracy. For this fact, every opportunity must be made to remedy the defect identified by the Constitutional Court," Mashile said.

"As a result, the committee encourages all citizens to make sure that their details are updated on the voters' roll. Furthermore, the opportunity presented by the IEC to register on the 10 and 11 March 2018 must be adequately utilised".

The committee would engage the IEC to get a full briefing on the progress thus far, he added.

Source: News24

South Africa

Opposition Parties Plan National Shutdown to Force Zuma Out

Opposition parties are planning a national shutdown to protest against the long and drawn-out process leading to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.