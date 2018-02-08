South Africa: Limpopo Man, 61, Hopes to Obtain Bail After Alleged Rape of Girl, 11

A 61-year-old man applied for bail at the Motetema Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The young girl was allegedly abducted and raped after being sent to a nearby spaza shop by her mother on the evening of January 29, police said on Tuesday.

"Upon arrival at home, the victim reported the ordeal to the mother who immediately reported it to the police," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The man cannot be identified until he has pleaded.

His bail application will continue on February 13. He remains in custody.

