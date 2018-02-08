Nigeria: New Super Eagles Jerseys Unveiled Ahead of World Cup

The new playing kits for the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles have been unveiled barely 126 days before the 2018 World Cup gets underway in Russia.

Nike have used their official YouTube channel to serve the public a glimpse of the new Nigeria jersey designs for the Super Eagles' Russia 2018 World Cup campaign.

The designs bring back the nostalgia patterned Adidas jersey the Super Eagles wore at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and their first World Cup in the United States of America that same year.

The away kit has the shirt with the predominantly light green background with bold white V-shaped patterns drawn on it.

The sleeves have white underneath black patterns. The shorts are plain white.

The home shirt is all-green, this one darker than usual.

While reviewing the designs, Mikel said: "I can see the players going crazy over this one."

Ndidi also sounded excited, adding "This is cultural" in apparent reference to the patterned away kit.

"This is different, you know," Iwobi added, while Iheanacho seemed happy with all the designs.

The Super Eagles will be appearing in their sixth World Cup in Russia after previous appearances at the USA 1994, France 1998, Korea/Japan 2002, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.