8 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: First Lady Gives Children's Home New Lease of Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.
By Noah Pito

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's visit to Hurungwe Children's Home early last month has given a new lease of life to the institution after she facilitated the acquisition maize inputs enough for 15 hectares.

Hurungwe District administrator Ms Makepeace Muzenda said the home has since received the inputs in full. She said the home had also since started implementing recommendations the First Lady made during her visit, one of which was the rearing of free-range chickens commonly known as road-runners.

"There is a lot of stability at the home now, I mean food-wise. The foodstuffs donated by the First Lady are assisting the children in a big way. The children are all happy and maybe the only challenge at hand concerns school fees for two Advanced Level girls at the home. One of these girls is a genius. But we know some well-wishers will come in soon to assist these girls," Ms Muzenda said.

Ms Muzenda said the home was ready to commence serious farming after the First Lady's assistance.

"We hope this will bring self-sustenance to the home. Land is available for this project and we are sure this will guarantee food security for the children as well as a decent income for the home. All the inputs are now at the centre as we speak. On how the centre will provide labour for the farming project, we will engage Zimbabwe Prison Services for assistance," she said.

"So far the centre has started a vibrant road-runner project as part of implementing the First Lady's recommendations. During her visit she suggested this road-runner project, while also urging the authorities to utilise even the little land around the centre for farming and gardening projects."

Hurungwe Children's Home now boasts of abundant water supplies following the sinking of a borehole at the centre by ZESA late last month. Among the 25 boreholes sunk in different wards of the Hurungwe District under ZESA's community assistance programme one borehole was allocated to Hurungwe Children's Home.

The home had suffered severe food shortages before the First Lady's intervention. The home has 59 children -- 30 boys and 29 girls -- with 21 of them attending primary school while the rest are in secondary school.

Zimbabwe

Opposition Leader Tsvangirai Denies Appointing Chamisa

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has denied replacing acting president Elias Mudzuri with youthful deputy Nelson Chamisa… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.